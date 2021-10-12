Mercy’s Julia Zigrossi wins the Section V championship for girls golf

Julia Zigrossi of Mercy is the Section V champion for the second consecutive year after winning by 13 strokes. She shot a 75 this morning and finished the championship with a +5.

Zigrossi’s teammate Sophia Cellura, finished with +18 coming in second place. Mercy had four girls finish in the top nine including Marisa Eichas and Riley Stuver.

Kierra Lalley of Victor finished +20 resulting in a third place finish while her teammate Caitlin Keenan took fourth place.

Fairport’s Harper Dittman, Webster’s Mackensie Daniel, and Emily Ferguson of Aquinas will all advance to the state championship team after placing in the top nine.

The state championship will take place next year from June 4th to June 6th.