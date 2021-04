Mercy picked up a 3-0 sweep of Fairport on Monday evening. (AJ Feldma/WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monarchs opened the fourth week of the Section V volleyball season with a 3-0 sweep of Fairport.

In a tight first set, Mercy pulled away after a slow start for a 25-21 win.

The Monarchs were in control for the entire second set, winning 25-11.

Fairport rebounded with a strong third set and led 22-21 late in the set. But the Monarchs rolled off the next four points to secure the match with a 25-21 win.

Mercy moves to 5-3 on the year while Fairport falls to 2-5.