The Monarchs score seven unanswered in the second half to win their fourth straight game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Whatever adjustments Mercy girls lacrosse head coach Anthony Yandek made at halftime seemed to have worked. After trailing 8-4 at the break, the Monarchs scored seven unanswered goals to begin the second half to fuel their 14-11 comeback win over Irondequoit.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Madeleine Fitzgerald scored off a 8-meter goal to get the rally started. Mia Lusardi would add a goal of their own just 20 seconds later to make it a 8-6 game.

Shortly thereafter, Krista Harnischfeger found the back of the net off her own 8-meter goal to cut the deficit to just one. 50 seconds later, Lusardi scored again to tie the game at 8. Fitzgerald would get in on the action with a goal herself to give Mercy the lead and they never looked back.

Fitzgerald and Lusardi paced the way for the Monarchs with four goals each. Olivia Luchetti and Lydia Malvaso also each added two goals.

Mercy advanced to 5-2 on the season and will face Penn Yan on Monday, April 25th. Irondequoit will host Pal-Mac on Saturday, April 23rd.