ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mercy girls lacrosse team weathered an early storm to take down Penn Yan 14-10 on Wednesday evening.

Penn Yan jumped out to a quick 3-1 lead which was followed up by a 6-1 run by the Monarchs to take a 7-4 lead at the half. Maddie Fitzgerald netted four goals in the first half alone.

Mercy continued their strong play in the second half, building up a 14-8 lead before the Mustangs added two late goals in the final minute to make it a 14-10 game. The game was the Monarchs’ home finale and senior night.

Fitzgerald finished with four goals and an assist, while Mia Lusardi had two goals and four assists for the Monarchs.

Penn Yan’s Bailey Cooper led all scorers with five goals while Corinne Barden had three goals and an assist for the Mustangs.

Mercy (7-5) will travel to Irondequoit on Tuesday, May 16th while Class D’s Penn Yan (11-3) will continue a difficult stretch in their schedule when they head to Penfield on Monday, May 15th.