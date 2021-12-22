Mercy basketball gets back on track with convincing win over HF-L

Libby McDonough led the way for the Monarchs with 22 points

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After suffering their first loss of the season last week to Victor, the Monarchs got back on track with a dominating win over HF-L 65-43. Mercy outscored HF-L 22-2 in the third quarter as they took a 30 point lead into the fourth.

Mercy jumped out to 20-11 lead in the first quarter and never looked back from there. After leading 33-22 at the break, the Monarchs went on 16-0 to begin the third to put the game out of reach.

Libby McDonough of Mercy led all scorers with 22 points. Maddie FItzgerald pitched in 10 points for the Monarchs.

Teagan Kamm led the way for HF-L with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Mercy moves to 4-1 on the season and will hit the road to take on Aquinas on Wednesday, December 23rd. HF-L suffers their first loss of the season and will drop to 5-1. The Cougars will take on Odyssey at their place the same evening.