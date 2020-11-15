Mercy, Churchville-Chili, Brighton, and East Rochester earn quarterfinal victories

Brighton celebrates Amelia Adiutori’s game-winning overtime goal. The Barons defeated Pittsford Sutherland 2-1 to advance to the Class A semifinals. (Alexa Ross/WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s less than a week left in the Section V soccer season as teams punched their tickets into the semifinals.

GIRLS SOCCER

(7) Mercy 3, (2) Pittsford Mendon 2

Mercy upset 2nd-seeded Pittsford Mendon 3-2 to advance to the Class A semifinals.

Grace O’Hara scored both goals for the Vikings, one within the first two minutes of each half.

Carolina D’Anza scored off a corner kick to tie it just before the first half.

After O’Hara put the Vikings in front, Haley Edwards tied it up with a goal in the 65th minute. Caroline Murphy’s shot trickled past the keeper with 11 minutes to go for the game-winning goal. Shannon Trevor had an assist on all three Mercy goals.

(4) Brighton 2, (5) Pittsford Sutherland 1 OT

Amelia Adiutori scored both goals for the Barons as Brighton came from behind to top Pittsford Sutherland.

Laura Bennett struck first for Sutherland with a goal midway through the first half.

The score remained 1-0 until Adiutori scored a header goal on Maggie Cregan’s corner kick with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

Adiutori kicked in a loose ball with 28 seconds in overtime to give Brighton the win. They will take on Spencerport in the semifinals on Tuesday.

(6) Churchville-Chili 2, (3) Honeoye-Falls Lima 0

The Saints ended HF-L’s unbeaten season as Churchville-Chili won 2-0 Saturday night.

Kayla Silverstein scored in the first half for the Saints. Amelia Breton added the insurance goal in the second half on an assists from Hannah Shipley. Skylar Williams had eight saves to keep the clean sheet. They will host Mercy on Tuesday in the semifinals.

BOYS SOCCER

(1) East Rochester 14, (9) Byron-Bergen/Elba 0

The Domm brothers put on a show as Chuck and Russ combined for 12 goals and 10 assists as East Rochester cruised to a 14-0 victory.

Chuck had 7 goals and 7 assists while Russ had 5 goals and 3 assists. Ian Szemcsak and Max Wagner also scored for the Bombers. Wagner tallied 3 assists.

East Rochester will host Sodus who beat Bloomfield 3-1 this Saturday afternoon. The Class C1 semifinal matchup is Tuesday night.