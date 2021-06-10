Mercy, Brighton girls lax are off to the semifinals

High School Sports

Marangola powers a hot start for the Bruins

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Alexis Atwater lines up a free position shot in Brighton’s win over Irondequoit. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

(3) Mercy 13, (6) Spencerport 6

The Monarchs exploded for nine goals in the second half to punch their ticket to the Class B semifinals.

Mercy started out with three consecutive goals before Spencerport added their first by Lily DePalma. The Monarchs scored a fourth goal, but the Rangers made the score 4-2 before the break.

The third-seeded Monarchs will face the second-seeded Victor Blue Devils in the Class B semifinal on Saturday morning at 11 am.

(4) Brighton 8, (5) Irondequoit 4

Meghan Marangola netted a first-half hat-trick as Brighton doubled up Irondequoit in a quarterfinal showdown.

Elise Murphy scored two more for Brighton as the Bruins led the Eagles 6-2 at the half.

Irondequoit got the deficit to three goals on two occasions in the second half, but Alexis Atwater sealed the game with a free position shot with 12 minutes left in the game.

Brighton will travel to top-seeded Canandaigua on Saturday in the semifinals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss