Mercy, Brighton girls lax are off to the semifinals

Alexis Atwater lines up a free position shot in Brighton’s win over Irondequoit. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

(3) Mercy 13, (6) Spencerport 6

The Monarchs exploded for nine goals in the second half to punch their ticket to the Class B semifinals.

Mercy started out with three consecutive goals before Spencerport added their first by Lily DePalma. The Monarchs scored a fourth goal, but the Rangers made the score 4-2 before the break.

The third-seeded Monarchs will face the second-seeded Victor Blue Devils in the Class B semifinal on Saturday morning at 11 am.

(4) Brighton 8, (5) Irondequoit 4

Meghan Marangola netted a first-half hat-trick as Brighton doubled up Irondequoit in a quarterfinal showdown.

Elise Murphy scored two more for Brighton as the Bruins led the Eagles 6-2 at the half.

Irondequoit got the deficit to three goals on two occasions in the second half, but Alexis Atwater sealed the game with a free position shot with 12 minutes left in the game.

Brighton will travel to top-seeded Canandaigua on Saturday in the semifinals.