Mercy basketball wins a thriller, Thomas hockey takes Webster showdown

Girls Basketball- Mercy 57, Penfield 56

Penfield erased a 16-point halftime deficit but the Monarchs were able to pull away with a victory at the last second, defeating the Patriots 57-56.

Mercy led 39-23 at halftime, but the Patriots dominated the third outscoring Mercy 17-6 to make it a five-point game heading into the fourth quarter.

Penfield kept chipping away at the lead when Jackie Funk made a three-pointer with 2:12 remaining to put the Patriots in front 51-49.

Penfield built their lead to 55-51 with just over a minute remaining as Haley Emmick made a putback to give the Patriots a four-point lead.

Mercy’s Audrey Hintz made two free throws to cut the deficit in half then Caroline Murphy euro-stepped her way to a layup to tie it at 55-55 with 16 seconds remaining.

With 3.8 seconds left, Emma Blumenstock drew a foul and made one of two to put Penfield in front 56-55.

But after a timeout, Libby McDonough was fouled shooting a three-pointer. She made the first, missed the second, then sunk the third to put Mercy in front 57-56. Penfield’s full-court heave fell well short of the basket as the Monarchs escaped with the win.

McDonough led the Monarchs with 17 points while Sophie Dearcop and Katie Whitaker each had 11.

Emmick had a team-high 17 points for Penfield while Funk scored 11.

Mercy moves to 7-2 with the win while Penfield falls to 7-2 with the loss.

Hockey- Webster Thomas 3, Webster Schroeder 0

In a battle for Webster, two first period goals were the deciding factor as Thomas shut-out Schroeder.

Liam Forsyth scored off a rebound midway through the period. With 2:25 remaining in the first, Jack Stappenbeck pounced on a loose puck on the power play and fired it in an open net to put Thomas up 2-0.

Neither team would find the back of the net until the waning moments of the game as Zack Wolfe scored an empty-netter which would be his 100th career point.

Cody Yancey earned a shutout for Thomas as they moved to 5-3-1 on the year. Schroeder falls to 3-6 with the loss.