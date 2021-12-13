Mendon’s Anaya Coleman is our Player of the Week

High School Sports

Coleman averaging over 23 points per game to lead the Vikings

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — With the winter sports season in full gear, it’s time once again to start handing out some Player of the Week hardware. This week’s winner might very well get this honor again after a deep playoff run.

Anaya Coleman of Mendon girls basketball has helped the Vikings pick up right where they left off after last year’s undefeated season.

The Vikings racked up three wins to open the season last week behind 26, 23, and 22 point outings from the senior guard, including a convincing 25 point win over a strong Section VI team in Hamburg.

Coleman has committed to play at Monmouth University, a Division I school that plays in the MAAC conference.

Mendon seeks their sixth straight sectional title and Coleman will be leading the way

