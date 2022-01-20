Mendon tops Victor in battle of heavyweight unbeatens

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday night was a date circled on local basketball fans’ calendars all season long. It lived up to the hype.

Victor entered the game 12-0 and was ranked 16th in the state in Class AA. Mendon was 10-0 and was third in the latest Class A polls.

The Vikings ended up coming away with the 67-59 win in a game that was within one possession for most of the fourth quarter.

Mendon got off to a strong start thanks to Jackson Green. The junior had 17 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to give the Vikings a 37-30 lead at the break.

The Blue Devils fought back, with Phil Nwugwo tallying 9 of his team-high 23 points in the third quarter alone. Victor opened the quarter on a 13-5 to take a brief lead before Mendon took a 49-47 game into the fourth quarter.

Caleb Lewis shined for the Vikings in the fourth, with half of his 14 points coming in the final frame. Victor fought back for most of the quarter, but Mendon’s strong defense was the difference in the final few minutes as they pulled away.

Kidder Lindley joined Green and Lewis in double figures, scoring 14 points. Nick Leonard added 17 points for the Blue Devils.

This is the only matchup between the two powerhouses on the schedule this season. Mendon (11-0) will travel to Athena on Friday while Victor (12-1) will look to regain its winning ways at home against Fairport on the same night.