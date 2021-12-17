Mendon takes down Sutherland in the Rainbow Classic, World of Inquiry pulls away from NE Douglass late

Caleb Lewis and Jackson Green chip in 22 points each to help Mendon take down rival Sutherland

Mendon 69 Sutherland 57

Round one of the Rainbow Classic goes to Mendon behind a dominant second half effort led by Caleb Lewis and Jackson Green.

The Vikings exploded in the third quarter outscoring the Knights 20-11. Mendon took a 59-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lewis and Green were the leading scorers for Mendon with 22 points each. Sam Pisanelli lead the Knights with 13 points.

Mendon moves to 4-0 on the season and will take on Batavia at home Tuesday, December 21st. Sutherland suffered their first loss of the season and drops to 3-1 as they will face Odyssey at home that same evening.

World of Inquiry 63 NE Douglass 51

Keyon Concepcion scored nine straight and 13 points total in the fourth quarter to help World of Inquiry take down NE Douglass 63-51.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Griffins trailed 51-49 before Concepcion took over the game scoring the next nine points of the game.

World of Inquiry move to 2-3 on the year and will face Wilson at home on Wednesday, December 22nd. NE Douglass’ next game will be at Early College on on the same night.