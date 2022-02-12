Girls Basketball

Mendon 70 Sutherland 35

The Vikings came into the contest the number one ranked team in the Class A and proved their worth defeating rival Sutherland 70-35.

Mendon’s Anaya Coleman led all scorers with 23 points with 19 of those coming in the first half. Lily Kennedy pitched in 14 points while Danielle Strauf had 12. Sutherland’s Ellie Bergin held her own putting up 18 points.

Mendon moved to 17-1 on the season and will hit the road to take on Brighton on Monday. Sutherland dropped to 15-4 and will finish up their season at Canandaigua the same evening.

Boys Basketball

Mendon 53 Sutherland 37

Round two of the Rainbow Classic belonged to the Vikings as they controlled the game from start to finish.

Mendon jumped out to a quick 18-10 lead after the first quarter. They kept up the tempo in the second quarter taking a 36-22 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the half, the Knights clamped down on the defensive end of the floor holding Mendon to just six points in the quarter making it a 42-33 game heading into the fourth. In the last eight minutes of action, the Vikings’ stingy defense held Sutherland to just one field goal.

Jackson Green led the way for the Vikings with 14 points while his teammate Caleb Lewis scored 11. Sam Pisanelli led the Knights with 16 points.

Mendon advanced to 18-1 and will play their season finale on the road at Canandaigua on Tuesday. Sutherland dropped to 9-9 on the season and will host Brockport on Tuesday.