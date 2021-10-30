Mendon, Spencerport win sectional titles; Penfield advances to states

Class AA Sectional Finals: (1) Penfield 1 (2) Fairport 1, Penfield advances on PKs

Both the Patriots and Red Raiders were named co-champs of Class AA with the game ending in overtime 1-1. On PKs, Penfield’s Etta Herman came up with two big stops to help the Patriots advance to states.

Less than four minutes into the match, Kaitlyn Diem redirects it in off the corner kick to put Fairport on the board first.

In the 30th minute, Anna Decker scores off a Penfield corner kick to knot the game up at 1.

Class A1 Sectional Finals: (1) Spencerport 5 (2) Brighton 2

Spencerport won their sixth straight sectional title with a convincing 5-2 victory over Brighton.

In the fourth minute, Aleena Solano found the back of the net to get things started. She finished with two goals on the day.

Less than four minutes later, off a Finn Cregan shot, Izzy Alexandre scored to even the score at 1.

With 28 minutes remaining, Alyssa Hackett scored a goal off the assist from Lily Brongo to make it a 2-1 game. Hackett also finished with two goals in the contest.

After a Solano goal pushed the lead to 3-1, Brighton’s Maggie Cregan got credit for a goal after a Spencerport defender knocked the ball into their own goal making it a 3-2 game heading into the half. It was the first time all year that Spencerport had allowed more than one goal in a game.

In the second half, Hackett and Bre DeHond scored for the Rangers.

Brongo finished the game with four assists.

Spencerport’s victory gave head coach Jaime Schneider her 200th career win.

Class A2 Sectional Finals: (2) Mendon 1 (4) Sutherland 0

In a defensive struggle between crosstown rivals, Mendon topped Sutherland to claim the Class A2 championship.

After a scoreless first half, Elena Barr finally got the Vikings on the board with a free kick goal with 25 minutes remaining in the game.

Mendon’s defense would hold strong as the Vikings claimed their first sectional championship since 2014.