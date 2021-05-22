Mendon softball notches shutout victory

Vikings move to 9-2 on the season

Lilly Goldberg waits for a pitch in Mendon’s 9-0 win over Arcadia. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mendon Vikings softball team moved to 9-2 on the season with a 9-0 shutout of Greece Arcadia.

Emma Giordano got the scoring started in the second inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Alexandra Miskey from third.

The Vikings built on their 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Mary Ciaccio hit a double down the leftfield line that scored two runs. Later in the inning, Lilly Goldberg hit a hard grounder to second which could not be corralled, scoring a run to make it 4-0.

Miskey got the start in the circle and pitched a strong game as the Titans could not get anyone across home plate.

The Vikings will take on Brockport on Monday. Arcadia falls to 5-6 on the year and will travel to Canandaigua on the same day.

