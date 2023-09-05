Girls Soccer

Mendon 3, Brockport 1

After a scoreless first half, the Vikings finally started to capitalize on their chances to stay undefeated on the season.

Four minutes into the second half, Mendon’s Charlotte Engin sent in a corner kick into the box which was headed in by Juliana Cabarcos for the game’s first goal.

Midway through the second half, the Vikings struck again. Engin sent in a long shot on goal which could not be handled cleanly by Brockport’s keeper. Leah Muench, who typically plays goalie, took advantage by popping the rebound in the wide-open net to make it 2-0.

Just six minutes later, the Vikings added an insurance goal as Claire Baek’s pass got past several defenders in the box to Jaelyn Rodi who netted Mendon’s third goal of the game.

Brockport finally got on the board with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but it was too little too late.

Mendon (3-0) will play rival Sutherland on the road on Thursday, September 7th. Brockport (0-1) will look for its first victory of the season when they host Arcadia in their home opener on the same evening.

Hilton 4, Victor 1

The Cadets scored three unanswered goals in the second half to pull away from Victor in a battle of 1-0 teams.

In the 20th minute, freshman Charley Barlette raced ahead of the defense on a pass from Sophia Licata and buried the game’s first goal.

The Blue Devils answered less than 15 seconds later. Sadie Baehr sent a pass up to McKenna Ray who fought off a defender and scored a left-footed shot into the right side of the net.

Neither team could score in the rest of the first half, but the Cadets took over in the second.

Five minutes in, a Cadet free kick was saved, but the rebound fell into the lap of Olivia Pilato who tapped it in for the 2-1 lead.

Just one minute later, Hilton’s Madison Vogler sent one into the box for Charley Barlette, who finished a close one for her second goal of the night and Hilton’s third.

Finally, in the 20th minute, a Hilton corner kick got knocked around in front of the goal before Gianna DiPiazza found the back of the net.

Hilton (2-0) will look to stay undefeated as they host Rush-Henrietta in their home opener on Thursday, September 7th. Victor (1-1) will look to bounce back on the road against Thomas on the same evening.