Mendon girls soccer wins rivalry battle, Spencerport dominant to stay unbeaten

Vikings score two in the second half to beat Sutherland

Mendon 2, Sutherland 1

Dani Strauf headed in a corner from Lauren DiMarzo off a defender and in for the winning goal with just over 12 minutes left in the game.

Strauf had an assist on the equalizer with 24 minutes left in the game, which Bridget Merkel finished.

Ava Allen scored the lone goal for Sutherland with just seconds remaining in the first half.

Mendon moves to 4-2 with the win while Sutherland falls to 2-4.

Spencerport 6, Gates Chili 1

The Rangers used a 4-0 halftime lead to move to 6-0 on the year with a convincing home victory over Gates Chili.

