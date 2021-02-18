Mendon girls OT win over Penfield headlines exciting night of Section V hoops action

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Penfield 52, Pittsford Mendon 60 (OT)

For the first time since the 2017-2018 season, Mendon defeated Penfield in a hard-fought battle between the two 3-0 teams.

Pittsford’s Anaya Coleman sent the game into overtime with a three pointer and the Vikings came out on top. Lexi Green finished with 21 points, while Coleman netted 17.

Fairport 78, Gates Chili 66

The Red Raiders 27-11 run gave Fairport a fourth quarter lead. Ella Meabon had a monster game, a double-double with 31 points and 13 rebounds. Bella Pucci followed with 27 points, seven rebounds, and five steals. Paris Anthony led the way for Gates Chili, scoring 25 points as the Spartans led early.

Fairport moves to 4-1 on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

East 74, McQuaid 63

The Eagles won their first game of the year at home over the Knights. East’s Justus Ross-Simmons and McQuaid’s Keith Warren each netted 23 points to lead their teams. Darren Blocker Jr. of East followed close behind 22 points.

Bishop Kearney 56, Edison Tech 60

A late comeback by the Kings was not enough to top the Inventors, who move to 1-1 on the season. Kearney’s Xavier Gissendanner led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Edison Tech’s Shaheem Ellis with 18.