Mendon, Gates girls win big on Tuesday night

Pittsford Mendon 52, Penfield 44

The ladies of Pittsford Mendon are the team to beat, but tonight was not that night for Penfield, as the Vikings swept this season’s series against the Patriots.

Penfield started the game up 6-0, but by the end of the first quarter Mendon led 10-8. The Vikings opened the second quarter on a 16-5 run before Penfield came back to pull within six at the half.

Mendon outscored Penfield 14-6 in the third quarter, but the Patriots put up a fight until the very end. They were able to pull within six with 2:30 to play, but it was not enough.

Lilly Kennedy led the way for Mendon with 13 points, while Danielle Strauf netted 11. Emma Bloomenstock also scored 13 points for Penfield.

Gates-Chili 62, Fairport 53

The Spartans used a furious third quarter rally to get a home win over Fairport Tuesday night.

Gates-Chili trailed by seven at the half, but outscored the Red Raiders 23-11 in the third quarter to take the lead. Another 8-0 spurt early in the fourth quarter gave the Spartans control.

It was the fifth straight win for Gates as they improved to 7-3.

Fairport has now lost two straight after having a six game win streak snapped. The Raiders are also 7-3.