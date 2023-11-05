WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With less than a minute to go tied at one, it appeared the Mendon field hockey team was destined for a second straight overtime finish.

However, Iroquois scored with just eleven seconds remaining to win 2-1 and move on to the Class B state final four.

Iroquois scored late in the first quarter when Laela Osinksi popped in a rebound to go in front 1-0.

The Vikings answered with less than two minutes to play in the first half when Saara Fazili sent a long pass up to Ava Rice who stickhandled past the Iroquois goalie on a breakaway to net the equalizer.

Neither team could score for most of the second half until Iroquois earned a corner in the waning moments. Samantha Current stuck with the loose ball in front for the winner with just eleven ticks left on the clock.

Mendon’s season finishes with a 16-2-1 record and their first sectional title since 2021, as they defeated Sutherland 2-1 in overtime.

The loss was the final of three for Section V in the regionals. Class C’s East Rochester lost 3-0 to Akron. Madigan Regan, Brooke Milhollen, and Nevada Bergman scored for Akron.

Class A’s Thomas lost to Orchard Park 2-1 in overtime. Kristina Fisher scored the lone goal for the Titans. Claire Komosinksi netted both goals for the Quakers.