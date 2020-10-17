Mendon field hockey hangs on against East Rochester, Sutherland gets win

Lillian Stolberg celebrates her goal in the second quarter to put Pittsford Sutherland up 3-0. The Knights would win 4-1. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Bombers rally comes up short as Vikings move to 3-1 on the season

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Both Pittsford field hockey teams were victorious Friday night as they moved to a combined 6-1 on the season.

Pittsford Mendon 2, East Rochester 1

The Vikings scored twice in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the break. In the third quarter, East Rochester’s Samantha Lewis took a long shot that found its way through traffic and to the back of the net to make it 2-1. However, the Bombers could not beat Aileen Richardson again as the Vikings moved to 3-1 on the season.

Pittsford Sutherland 4, Brighton 1

Molly McDermott got the Knights on the board early as she popped in a pass from Ava Bleier to go up 1-0.

Sutherland got three goals in the second quarter with Bleier, Lillian Stolberg, and McDermott netting her second with a few seconds left in the half to go up 4-0.

The Barons were able to get on the board with an Emma Randazzese goal in the third quarter, but were unable to muster up anything else as the Knights won 4-1. They move to 3-0 on the season.