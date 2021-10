Mendon takes down Sutherland for second time this season

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — After splitting the season series 1-1, Mendon shut out Sutherland to win the Class B sectional championship.

With less than nine minutes left in the first half, Elizabeth Duquette scored for the Vikings to give them a 1-0 lead heading into the half.

Midway through the first, off an assist from Duquette, Elizabeth Calamel scored to make it 2-0 Knights.

The state championship run for Mendon begins November 3rd.