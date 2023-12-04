Boys Basketball

Mendon 54, Gates Chili 47

Tied at 45 with just under five minutes remaining, the Vikings finished the game on a 9-2 run to secure a victory in their season opener.

Mendon’s Michael Bischoping had a game-high 28 points, including a crucial bucket on an inbounds play while up just two points with 1:50 remaining.

Dane Lewis added 13 points, Benjamin Mai had six, Daniel Hurley scored five, while Cayden Rathnam rounded out the scoring with two points for the Vikings.

Jeremy Tantalo led the Spartans with 16 points, all in the first half. Tantalo dealt with foul trouble, eventually fouling out in the fourth quarter. Tremier Lewis had 13 points, 11 coming in the second half.

Mendon (1-0) will begin their home schedule on Friday, December 8th when they host Brockport. Gates Chili (1-1) will travel to Spencerport on the same evening.

Edison Tech 65, Northeast 56

The Inventors started hot and held their lead throughout the game to move to 2-0 on the season.

Edison Tech led 21-12 after the first quarter, with Davijon Lipscomb netting six of his game-high 20 points. The Inventors led 37-27 at halftime, but Izaiah Woods and Semaj Rhynes-Hall each had six points in the third quarter for the Panthers to cut the lead to just seven points.

Edison Tech led 53-46 heading into the fourth and pulled away from there, holding Norhteast to just ten points in the final frame.

Jabrick Larkins and Jearney Higdon had 15 points and Isaiah Wonneberg had 11 points to join Lipscomb in double figures for the Inventors. Wonneberg also had 12 rebounds while Higdon had eight assists and six boards.

Rhynes-Hall led the Panthers with 14 points.