Boys Basketball

Class A State Qualifier- Mendon 51, East 37

Leading just 29-27 midway through the third quarter, the Vikings busted off a 12-0 run which was more than enough to propel them into the Class A state tournament.

Mendon, the A1 champs, were led 24-23 at the half after Kidder Lindley hit a buzzer-beater corner three-pointer at the halftime horn.

After trading buckets to start, Mendon took over in the third, finding open players and hitting shots to pull in front.

East would keep Mendon off the scoreboard for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, part of an 8-0 run to make it 41-35, but the Eagles never got closer than that.

Prior to their 37-point outing on Wednesday, the Eagles’ previous worst scoring output was 56 points in a loss to McQuaid on January 7th.

Four players scored in double figures for the Vikings. Jackson Green led all scorers with 18 points, 12 of which he scored in the second half. Matt Woods had twelve points, Lindley had eleven, and Caleb Lewis added ten.

Damani Barley ended his storied high school career with 13 points to lead the Eagles. Kai McCullough had nine points and Shamir Caruthers had eight.

The win puts the Vikings into the Far West Regionals for the first time since 2019, where they would reach the state semifinals.

Mendon will play Amherst out of Buffalo’s Section VI on Saturday night in the Far West Regionals. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. at Buffalo State College.

In the latest state rankings, Mendon was 2nd and the highest-ranked NYSPHSAA team. Amherst was ranked 13th.

Girls Basketball

Class C State Qualifier- East Rochester 56, Pavilion 42

The Golden Gophers got off to a hot start, leading 13-7 in the Class C qualifier, but the Bombers took over from there to advance to the state tournament.

From midway through the first quarter to the beginning of the third, East Rochester went on a 29-8 run to lead 36-21 which all but ended the game.

Pavilion would get two quick buckets to get it back to 36-26, but they would never get closer than that as eighth-grader Aniyah Eldridge drained a deep three-pointer to build the lead back up to 15 with 4:39 left in the third.

Senior Sam Lewis led the way for the Bombers with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Zarriah Eldridge also had 15 points, Lebria Hickman had 13 points and 15 rebounds while Lily Funk finished with eight points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Lauren Kingsley had a game-high 18 points and also tallied nine rebounds, six assists, six blocks, and three steals. Karlee Zinkievich had twelve points and Shea Amberger had seven points and 13 rebounds for Pavilion.

East Rochester will take on Frewsburg from Section VI on Saturday, March 12th at 3:00 p.m. The game will be played at Rush-Henrietta High School.

In the latest state rankings, the Bombers were 4th and Frewsburg was 14th.