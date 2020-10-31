Mendon, Brighton, Thomas pick up wins on a chilly Saturday afternoon

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — On a chilly Saturday afternoon, Section V contenders battled it out as the regular season nears its conclusion.
BOYS SOCCER- Pittsford Mendon 2, Greece Athena 0
Mendon handed Athena their first loss of the season with a 2-0 shutout win. The Vikings scored just six minutes in as Nick Leduc-Etile’s corner kick found the head of Jeremiah Anandarajah for a great goal.
Scoring would stall until the final minutes as Hajun Lee fired one in an empty net with two minutes to play. Pittsford Mendon moves to 5-1-2 with the win while Athena falls to 6-1-1.
GIRLS SOCCER- Brighton 2, Churchville-Chili 0
Maggie Cregan scored on an assist from Pauny Khounpachamsy and Amelia Adiutori scored on a PK for the Barons as Brighton defeated Churchville-Chili 2-0.
Both goals were scored in the first half, with Cregan’s coming just six minutes into the game. Adiutori’s PK was scored with less than a minute remaining in the half. Alice Yawman made six saves in net for the Barons as they moved to 6-1-1 on the year.
FIELD HOCKEY- Webster Thomas 7, Fairport 2
The Titans scored five times in the first half as they defeated Fairport 7-2. Thomas improves to 9-1 on the season.