Mendon boys basketball takes care of business with win over Rush-Henrietta

Caleb Lewis led the way for the Vikings with 31 points as they took down Rush-Henrietta 79-44

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — In this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association basketball state rankings, the Mendon boys basketball team came in 3rd in Class A. In their matchup against Rush-Henrietta Saturday afternoon, they proved they were worthy of that spot taking down the Royal Comets 79-44.

Caleb Lewis was deadly from inside the arc in the first quarter scoring ten points in the first quarter to help the Vikings take 15-6 heading into the second. Lewis would finish with a game high 31 points.

Mendon would hold a 30-13 at the end of the second quarter. London Hoyser chipped in 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Vikings as well.

Mendon stays undefeated moving to 9-0 and will take on Canandaigua at home on Friday, January 14th. Rush-Henrietta falls to 5-3 on the season and will hit the road to take on Irondequoit on Wednesday, January 12th.