Mendon baseball storms back to beat Athena

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — With their back against the wall, the Pittsford Mendon baseball team rallied with a 5-run 7th inning to top Athena 10-9.

Trailing 9-4 heading into the final inning, the Vikings got to work. Supplying the fireworks was Dan Palumbo, who hit a 3-run RBI triple to tie the game. Shortly afterward, Sam Gines hit him home for the go-ahead run.

Gines also had a 2-RBI single in the fourth inning to cut into the Athena lead.

This was the regular season finale for both teams. Vikings heads to the playoffs with a 10-6 record while Athena drops to 14-4 with the loss.