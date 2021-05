Dan Mariana pitched a complete game for the Vikings in their win over Brighton. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Dan Mariani pitched a complete game three-hitter for the Vikings as they defeated Brighton 5-1 to move to 4-0 on the sesaon.

Eric Krowl had two RBI singles to lead the Vikings offense. Dan Palumbo and Brady Miller also had a pair of hits.

The Vikings got four of their five runs in the fourth inning after entering the frame tied at 1. Krowl started the scoring which was followed by two runs on wild pitches and one on an error.