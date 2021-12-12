Mendon and Mercy girls basketball dominate to remain unbeaten

Anaya Coleman leads the way for the Vikings as they dominate Hamburg

Mendon 67 Hamburg 42

Behind a third quarter surge, Mendon would go on the road and dominate Hamburg 67-42. This was their third consecutive win by 25 points or more to start the season.

Senior guard Anaya Coleman led the Vikings with 23 points. Danielle Strauf added 16 points.

With the win, the Vikings move to 3-0 on the season. In one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, Mendon will face Penfield at home Tuesday, December 14th.

Mercy 56 Mount St. Mary’s 29

Mercy would control this one from start to finish as they took down Mount St. Mary’s 56-29.

The Monarchs would jump out to a 15-5 lead heading into the second quarter behind the strong play of Libby McDonough.

McDonough led Mercy with 18 points along with four steals while Maddie Fitzgerald pitched in 11 points and had four steals of her own.

Mercy moves to 2-0 on the year and will take on Sweet Home at home on Monday, December 13th.