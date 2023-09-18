Will DiMarco accounted for four total touchdowns in McQuaid’s comeback victory vs. Fairport. (File Photo/WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — McQuaid junior quarterback Will DiMarco tallied four total touchdowns to lead the Knights to a comeback victory against Fairport on Thursday. He also earned our Player of the Week honors.

Trailing 13-0 late in the second quarterback, the McQuaid QB went to work. DiMarco passed for 225 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for another 33 yards with a score.

The Knights won 35-28, bringing their record to 3-0 on the season. In Week Two, DiMarco had another stellar performance, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another.

McQuaid is seeking their fifth straight sectional title and our Player of the Week is a big reason why.