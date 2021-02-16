McQuaid’s Warren making the most of his senior season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Section V basketball players have been waiting months for this year’s season to start, but McQuaid’s Keith Warren has been waiting years for this moment.

“I’m just happy to have the spotlight on me so I can showcase my talent and showcase everything I’ve been working on,” said the senior guard.

After sharing that spotlight with Ronald McDonald All-Stars Kobe Long and Jermaine Taggert last year, this season it’s Warren’s world and he’s rising to the occasion.

“His teammates know how much he’s capable of so we’re not too surprised,” said McQuaid Head Coach Jack Leasure.

Warren dropped 30 points in a season-opening win against Webster Schroeder and netted 21 against Wilson to push the Knights to 2-0 on the year.

“He’ll tell you his first two games that he really did not play his best,” added Leasure.

His coach says he’s never really had to push him— he’s put in the time, the effort, and the 5:00 a.m. workouts to get where he is on his own.

“Most kids aren’t doing those things, especially the lifting and getting up early and doing the things that are a little bit uncomfortable,” said Leasure. “It’s good to see him paying off a little bit for him here.”

Warren had some big moments last year, earning all-tournament team honors after scoring 21 points in a sectional final loss. Now, he’s embracing the weight of being a starting point guard.

“I’m just leading in practice, trying to get my teammates better as well as me,” said Warren. “They say iron sharpens iron so I’m just trying to get my teammates ready for that.”

Warren’s received some DII interest but has dreams of going DI. A strong senior season is just what he needs and he’s off to a great start.