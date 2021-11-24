McQuaid’s season comes to an end losing to Bennett in the state quarterfinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Bennett rushed for over 300 yards en route to a 26-14 victory over McQuaid in the Class AA Far West regionals.

McQuaid Jesuit High School and Bennett High School in Buffalo were originally scheduled to play Saturday night, but several players and a McQuaid coach tested positive for COVID-19 last week forcing the game to be postponed.

Late in the first quarter, Bennett’s Antonio Davis III connected with Jayden Lewis for a 53 yard touchdown to make it a 6-0 game.

After a McQuaid fumble, Dominac Allen of Bennett ran for a 74 yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 with just over eleven minutes remaining in the second quarter. Later in the quarter, Allen scored again putting Bennett on top 20-0 heading into halftime.

Lewis was a playmaker on both sides of the ball as he recorded a pick six in third quarter making it a 26-0 game.

Late in the fourth quarter, McQuaid’s John Mahar threw touchdown passes to Anthony Dimarco and Parris Smiley to prevent the shutout.

McQuaid finished the season with a 9-2 record.