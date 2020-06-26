McQuaid’s Passero bringing his speed to college football

Andrew Passero is one of the fastest people on the field at any given time.

McQuaid’s star running back worked hard on his speed as a member of the Knights track and field team, sprinting in indoor and outdoor track. The training, he feels, in both sports goes hand in hand.

“For us on the track team, we’ll be doing multiple speed workouts a week to keep our speed up and a ton of lifting,” said Passero. “It keeps us in shape for when football comes around.”

While COVID-19 cancelled the outdoor track season this spring, Passero was recovering from hernia surgery. He spent quarantining healing from surgery, and just got back to work with his former football and track teammates.

Passero is preparing to head to Bucknell University, where he plans to play football. He was also offered a spot as a sprinter on the Villanova University track team.

“I decided I couldn’t give up football just yet, so I wanted to give it a shot,” said Passero.

His decision has nothing to do with McQuaid losing in the NYSPHSAA Class AA title game, and everything to do with living up to his potential.

“The season didn’t end the way we wanted to, but it was still a good season,” said Passero. “I would have been fine wrapping it up there but I think there’s still more to do.”