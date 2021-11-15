McQuaid’s Parris Smiley is our Player of the Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It takes a lot to earn be named our player of the week during sectional championship weekend. McQuaid senior Parris Smiley did just that.

The wide receiver had perhaps the catch of the year, going over two defenders to make a touchdown snag in the first quarter. It was so good it got featured on Monday Night Football by Randy Moss.

But Smiley was not done. He finished with three touchdowns, including a 65-yarder right before half and the game-winner in the 4th quarter as McQuaid topped Aquinas 28-14 for their third straight sectional title.

Smiley finished with 110 yards for the game. The Knights will play the Bennett Tigers on Saturday in the Far West Regional. The game will be played at Williamsville South High School in the Buffalo area.