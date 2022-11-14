ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — McQuaid running back John Harding had a monster day for the Knights as his team once again raised a sectional brick.

The junior ran for four touchdowns as the Knights won their fourth straight Class AA championship, defeating Pittsford 37-14.

He finished with 243 yards on 31 carries and was named the game’s MVP.

McQuaid (9-2) will take on Bennett from Section VI in the Far West Regionals on November 19th, at 7:00 p.m. at the University of Rochester’s Fauver Stadium. Last year, the Tigers defeated the Knights 26-14 in the regional round in a game played on Tuesday night due to a COVID outbreak by McQuaid.