Boys Lacrosse

McQuaid 8, Rush-Henrietta 5

The Knights scored the first three goals of the game and never looked back, taking down the Royal Comets in their home and season opener.

This was the first victory for McQuaid over Rush-Henrietta since at least 2003, as the Royal Comets won matchups in 2015, 2006, 2005, and 2004.

AJ Quagrello scored three goals for the Knights, with Chris Woodard tallying two goals and an assist. Henry Coke, Rory Fitzpatrick, and Vincenzo Giangreco each had a goal, with Coke adding on three assists. John Harding had a pair of assists.

Mikey Valent, Cody Coleman, Ronin Walker, Justin Dey, and Jett Richardsen each netted a goal for the Royal Comets, with Richardsen adding an assist on Dey’s goal.

McQuaid (1-0) will travel to New York City this weekend to take on Bellen Jesuit and Fordham Prep in the NE Jesuit Classic.

Rush-Henrietta (0-1) will host Penfield on Thursday, March 30th at 5:00 p.m.

Spencerport 6, Wayne 3

Tied 1-1 late in the second quarter, the Rangers racked up four straight goals to pull away from the Eagles in their home opener.

After Trevor Lewis gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead heading into halftime, Jayden Rodriguez opened the third quarter with two goals, followed by a Jayden Mandarano tally to give Spencerport a 5-1 lead.

Wayne got a goal late in the third after a Ranger defender kicked the ball into his own net, making it 5-2 heading to the fourth quarter.

Dylan Coene made ten saves for the Eagles, several from point-blank range, to keep Wayne in the game. PJ Ostrowski finally got another goal for the Eagles to make it 5-3, but any hopes of a comeback were dashed with three minutes left when Cam Mesh found a wide-open Zachary Tortora in front to ice the game.

Mandarano finished with two goals and an assist, while John Choate had two assists for Spencerport.

Alex Garrow scored the first goal of the game for Wayne.

Spencerport (1-0) will travel to Brighton on Thursday, March 30th while Wayne (0-1) will host Mynderse on the same evening.