Kevin Miller scored with three minutes to play as McQuaid pulled out a 1-1 draw at home against their arch rivals from Aquinas.

The Knights dominated play all game long, but could not get anything past Irish sophomore keeper L.J. Gleason. Multiple full extension stops kept the game scoreless to halftime.

McQuaid kept the pressure on in the second half, but an Aquinas counter off a Knights’ corner gave the Irish an opener entirely against the run of play.

Ryan Lewin chased down a long clearance in the left corner and floated a cross to Allfonso Vito above the box. Vito chested down ahead of the defense and slotted one low, inside the right post. The goal almost stood up for a smash and grab win.

The game was the season opener for both schools.