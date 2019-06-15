McQuaid reaches baseball state final

Class AA State Semifinal — McQuaid 4, Suffern (I) 3

Tyler Griggs drove in a run on a SAC fly and belted a solo home run that proved to be the difference in a tightly played game at Binghamton University.

Ryan O’Mara tossed a complete game for McQuaid, meaning that staff ace Hunter Walsh will be available for the final.

The Knights will take on Shenendehowa (II) in the state final at 10:00am on Saturday, June 15 at Union-Endicott High School. McQuaid has never won a state title in baseball.

Class A State Semifinal — Maine-Endwell (IV) 5, Canandaigua 4

The Braves trailed 4-0 before getting on the board via a Luke Pawlicki drove in a run on a base hit down the right field line.

Seth Vigneri belted a 3-run home run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Canandaigua fell in the state semifinals for the second straight year.

The Braves season ends with an 18-8 record.

Class C State Semifinal — Ticonderoga (VII) 3, Gananda 1

Jayden Castrechini opened the game with an inside-the-park home run for the Blue Panthers, but the Gananda offense went quiet after that.

The Blue Panthers season ends with a 19-5 record.