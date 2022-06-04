Pal-Mac advances to the final four for the first time in school history

Class AA Far West Regionals

McQuaid 13, Orchard Park (VI) 1

The Knights punched their ticket back to the state final four after taking down Orchard Park in a run-rule contest.

McQuaid is the defending state champion from when the last state tournament was held in 2019.

The bats for the Knights woke up at the right time with all nine batters in the lineup collecting a hit with 14 hits in all for the team.

McQuaid held a 2-0 lead after the first inning and added three more runs in the third inning. The defending state champs would end in the game in the fifth inning after scoring six runs to put the run-rule in effect.

Daniel McAliney started on the mound for the Knights and had a quality outing with five strikeouts and just one earned run.

McQuaid will play their state semifinal game with Friday, June 10th at Binghamton University against Massapequa out of the Long Island area.

Class A Far West Regionals

Hamburg (VI) 13, Thomas 1

After an impressive midseason turnaround to win sectionals, the Titans had their season come to an end in the Far West Regionals to a tough Hamburg squad out of the Buffalo area.

This was the furthest round that the Titans had advanced since 2005.

Thomas finished the season with a 13-12 record.

Class B Far West Regionals

Pal-Mac 11, Medina (VI) 1

For the first time in program history, the Red Raiders are headed to the state semifinals.

Pal-Mac jumped out in front holding a 3-0 lead after the first inning. The Red Raiders would add another three runs in the third.

Chris Finacchario, Jr., had a dominant performance both on the mound and at the plate. He had six strikeouts and retired the last five batters he faced. The senior also went 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Ian Goodness went for 2-for-3 with three RBI while his brother Paul Goodness finished 2-for-4 with a RBI. Christian Morrison collected two hits to go along with three RBI.

Pal-Mac will put their undefeated record on the line (23-0) against Spackenkill at Maine-Edwell High School at 5pm in the state semifinals.

Class C Far West Regionals

Portville (VI) 3, Oakfield-Alabama 2

In its first Far West Regional appearance since 2009, Oakfield-Alabama came up short in a tough 3-2 loss to Portville.

Oakfield-Alabama finished off their impressive season with a 18-4 record.