FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Jack Callery’s go-ahead goal late in the third period helped push the Knights to a 3-1 victory over Schroeder. The two teams also met in January with McQuaid securing a 3-0 win.

Midway through the opening period, Evan Kopacz kicked it over to Matt Kozara who sniped it home to deliver the first goal of the contest. Schroeder’s Jason Simons answered with an impressive goal of his own in the second period to tie the game up at 1.

The Knights have lost a game since falling short to Aquinas 4-3 in early December. McQuaid (15-1-1) will look to keep their good mojo alive against Canisius on Saturday, February 4th. Schroeder (8-1-1) will look to turn things around against Irondequoit at Webster Ice Arena the same day.