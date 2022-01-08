McQuaid hockey defeats rival Aquinas 4-1

The Palmer brothers combine for three goals en route to a 4-1 win over Aquinas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After suffering a tough loss Friday night to Thomas, McQuaid bounced back with a convincing win over Aquinas 4-1. Drew Palmer led the way for the Knights with two goals.

Just over a minute into the game, Liam Palmer put McQuaid on the board first off an assist from Nick Bianchi. The Knights would hold a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Off a Knights turnover, Kevin Howse of Aquinas would make them pay as he ripped one top shelf to tie the game up at one. With five minutes remaining in the second, Drew Palmer scored from the point to put the Knights ahead 2-1.

In the third period, Bianchi and Drew Palmer would both add goals to put the game away.

McQuaid moved to 4-5-1 on the season and will take on Bishop Timon next Friday, January 14th at the Rochester Ice Center. Aquinas will face Geneseo/Avon/Livonia for the second time this season on Wednesday, January 12th.