McQuaid gets first win of the year with shutout of Schroeder

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — After a tough start to the season, McQuaid picked up their first win of the season with a 4-0 shutout of Webster Schroeder.

Drew Palmer recorded his first high school goal in the first period to give the Knights a 1-0 lead in the first period.

In the second period, Palmer got his second goal as he fired one in one in on the power play to go up 2-0, with an assist from Mark Tachin.

Jake Lattuca made 20 saves in the game for Schroeder but it wasn’t enough as McQuaid scored two more times in the third period to secure the victory.

