McQuaid gets back on tracking taking down Edison 75-71

Max Schalm and Will Taylor finish with 14 points to help McQuaid take down Edison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After stumbling out the gate in their season opening loss to Webster Schroeder, the Knights turned things around Wednesday night defeating Edison 75-71.

Early in the first quarter, Brandon Latson hit a three to cap off a 7-2 run for Edison to begin the game. That lead was short lived as McQuaid would fight back to win the first quarter 23-18.

In a back and forth second quarter, the Knights would take a 38-37 leading into halftime. McQuaid would the lead in the third quarter leading 55-47 heading into the fourth quarter where they would hold off a late Edison surge to win the game.

Max Schalm and Will Taylor finished with 14 points for McQuaid. Brandon Latson led the way for Edison with 20 points.

McQuaid moves to 1-1 on the year while Edison drops to 3-2.