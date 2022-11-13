Knights aim for second championship in program history

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (WROC) — McQuaid cruised past Connetquot 3-0 in the state semifinals to advance to Sunday’s state championship game.

Andrew O’Neill and Casey Montesano scored goals in the first half for the Knights, while Trey Leo added another in the second half. Niyen Ruffin kept a clean sheet for Mcquiad, his 15th shutout of the season.

McQuaid will play Scarsdale in the state championship game on Sunday, November 13th at 5:30 p.m. The Knights seek their second state title after winning it all in 2017.

In Class D, Fillmore (20-0) will play Chazy in the championship game after the Eagles defeated Greenport in overtime on Saturday. Layton Sanasith netted the game-winner for a 3-2 victory.

Spencerport and Avon both fell in the Class A and C state semifinals, respectively.