McQuaid defeats Cicero-North Syracuse for a shot at first-ever state title

One game stood between McQuaid and the Knights’ first trip to the Class AA state championship at the Carrier Dome.

The unbeaten Knights asserted their dominance over Cicero-North Syracuse in Northstar’s stadium, defeating the Section III powerhouse 42-28.

Senior running back Andrew Passero ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. He was named the offensive MVP of the game.

Quarterback Joe Cairns scored four touchdowns for the Knights, one pass and three touchdown runs.

“It’s pretty awesome for our kids to be able to go up there and play, that’s been the goal all year,” said head coach Bobby Bates. “These kids embrace the climb day in and day out, week in week out, and it’s just a phenomenal effort.”

McQuaid will play New Rochelle of Section I in the Class AA championship game on Sunday, December 1 at 3 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.

“I think the really cool thing is that we get the opportunity to practice on Thanksgiving day, and be with this team during Thanksgiving week,” said Bates. “We’ve got a lot to be thankful for.”