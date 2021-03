The McQuaid Knights topped Fairport 3-1 in a sectional final rematch on Monday.

The Knights convincingly won the first set 25-17, but the Red Raiders fought back to even the match with a 25-23 win.

The third set proved to be a critical one, as McQuaid squeaked out a 27-25 win. The Knights carried that momentum into the fourth set where they won 25-18 to take the match.

Kyle Moyer led McQuaid with 18 digs, Nick Lynch had 14 kills, and Caleb Hwang recorded 23 assists for the Knights.