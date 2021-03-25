McQuaid boys volleyball sweeps Victor

McQuaid does a “end-of-game wave” to Victor after defeating the Blue Devils 3-0. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

The defending sectional champs move to 3-0 on the year.

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The defending sectional champs flexed their muscles once again on Thursday night as they took care of Victor in straight sets.

The Blue Devils had a strong start to the first set, leading 16-12. But the Knights were able to tie it up at 19, then took six of the next seven points to win the set 25-20.

McQuaid came out sharp in the second, leading 14-7 midway through the set. They were able to take the second 25-16.

The third set was never in doubt as well with the Knights winning 25-15.

McQuaid moves to 3-0 on the season while Victor falls to 2-2.