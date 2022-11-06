SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The McQuaid boys soccer team is on to the state semifinals after defeating Clarence 2-1 on Saturday.

McQuaid struck first in the matchup, with Andrew O’Neill scoring with an assist from Casey Montesano.

The Red Devils from Section VI answered back late in the first half when Eli Douglas fought off a defender and tucked in a goal to tie it at one at the break.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Knights got the go-ahead goal on a corner kick. Jacob Sevene sent it into the box which was redirected by Casey Montesano onto the foot of Dylan Bucci who tucked it under the crossbar for the game-winner.

McQuaid will play either Connetquot from Section XI or Plainview-Old Bethpage on Saturday, November 12th at 4:45 p.m. at Middletown High School downstate.

The Knights are off to the state final four for the first time since 2018 when they won their only state championship.