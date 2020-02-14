McQuaid basketball manager makes senior night count, crowd goes wild

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — McQuaid Jesuit High School senior Jack Murphy has been handling the basketball team’s scorebook for four years, but he never got a chance to take the court.

Until last night.

Thursday was senior night for the Knights and head coach Jack Leasure thought it would be a great opportunity to give Murphy a shot to play.

And when he did play, he stole the show.

Jack Murphy made a layup, and then followed that up with a buzzer-beating 3 pointer at the end of the game — and the crowd went wild.