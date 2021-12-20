McQuaid basketball edges past rival Aquinas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of Section V’s fiercest rivalries reunited on Monday night with the hosts from McQuaid coming away with a tight 66-63 win over Aquinas

The two teams were tied at 33 heading into halftime. The stingy Knights’ defense held the Li’L Irish to just nine points in the third quarter to take a 46-42 into the fourth quarter.

McQuaid started to pull ahead and a three-pointer by senior Colin Bavibidila put the Knights up 59-52 with just over two minutes remaining. However, Aquinas continued to battle and pulled to within one point thanks to the strong play of Mason Blackwood, who had a game-high 26 points and eight points in the fourth quarter.

But with fifteen seconds to play, a bank shot in the low post by Anthony DiMarco of McQuaid put the Knights up three. Aquinas would never get a clean shot to tie other than a half-court heave.

Four players scored in double figures for the Knights, led by Casey Montesano who had 16 points. Ian Florence had 14 points, while Bavibidila and DiMarco both had 11 points.

Blackwood’s 26 points came primarily in the first half, as the sophomore netted four three-pointers in the first two quarters. Robert McCullough was the only player in double figures for the Li’l Irish, scoring 11 points.

McQuaid moved to 4-2 with the win and will host Franklin on Wednesday, December 22nd. Aquinas dropped to the same record with the loss and will travel to St. Joe’s of Section VI on the same evening.