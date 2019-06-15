McQuaid baseball win first ever state title

Earlier this week, Hunter Walsh couldn’t throw a baseball.

The senior pitcher was hurting after a long couple of weeks being the ace of the Knights pitching staff.

“I thought my max would be four innings,” smiled Walsh.

When the week ends, Walsh will have thrown his first no-hitter and McQuaid will have won their first baseball state title.

“Unbelievable,” said head coach Tony Fuller.

Walsh retired the first sixteen batters he faced before walking a Shenendehowa hitter with one out in the sixth inning on a full count pitch.

Offensively the Knights manufactured runs with great base running and quality at bats.

Zach Lee beat out an infield single to score Drew Bailey to give McQuaid a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Patrick Xander followed right behind with an RBI single to right to score Ryan O’Mara and the lead was two after two innings.

The Knights added two more runs in the fourth on a groundout and a wild pitch before Ben Beauchamp ripped an RBI double to left to give McQuaid a 5-0 lead.

Walsh did the rest, thanks to his defense behind him, and the Knights captured their first state title in program history.

“When I took over four years ago this was a goal. I didn’t know how long it would take, knew it would happen, and these guys solidified themselves as the best team to ever put this uniform on,” smiled Fuller.

“Couldn’t ask for anything better than this,” smiled Walsh. “I’m just really happy we were able to get the job done that we’ve all been waiting to get done for so long. I mean it seems surreal that we got here and got it done but this is awesome.”

“This was the only thing we ever wanted,” yelled Beauchamp. “It wasn’t a reality until about a week ago when we knew we were coming here and now it’s really a reality. We actually did it and it’s probably the greatest feeling ever.”